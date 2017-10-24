Steven Avery's attorney asks court to reconsider denial of new trial

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Steven Avery's attorney has filed a motion for the court to reconsider its order earlier this month that denied Avery the right to a new trial.

Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey are serving life sentences for the rape and murder of photographer Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County in 2005.

Avery's attorney Kathleen Zellner says Dassey's brother and stepfather gave false testimony when establishing alibis.



Zellner also claims Halbach and her vehicle left the Avery property. Her motion alleges there are images of Halbach on a computer taken from the Dassey home.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has not commented about the motion.