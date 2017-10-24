Wind Advisory in effect most of Tuesday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Weather Alert

Wind Advisory in effect most of Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- After our unusually warm October Tuesday morning is feeling downright chilly and uncomfortable.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Strong winds will be 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will be strongest in open areas and ridge top locations, according to the National Weather Service. 

The wind could cause difficult driving conditions for lightweight and high-profile vehicles and will blow around lightweight, unsecured objects, so use extra caution on the roads Tuesday morning. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.