Wind Advisory in effect most of Tuesday

The car was going west when the driver lost control and hit a tree, causing the car to catch fire. Deputies think the speed of the car played a role in the crash.More >>
Four men are in custody after the Columbia County Sheriff's Department says they robbed a convenience store at knife point.More >>
A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination.More >>
It's been 15 years since Bonnie and Norman Stamm lost their daughter, Aimee Kubler. She was killed after being hit by a drunken driver while out on a jog. Now, authorities say the person who hit Kubler, is involved in another deadly car crash.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's officials say a gun store burglary suspect's back pack has been found, and a reward is being offered for more information on the disturbing theft.More >>
The University of Wisconsin School of Business is considering a proposal to shut down its full-time Master of Business Administration program.More >>
Taking control of the heroin epidemic starts with your medicine cabinet.More >>
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling three fellow Republicans "terrorists" over how they negotiated the state budget with Gov. Scott Walker.More >>
Overture Center for the Arts announced today that the Tommy Awards program will sever all ties with namesake Tom Wopat.More >>
Town of Beloit police are searching for a motorcyclist who they say fled early Sunday.More >>
Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI-3) said he supports tax reform, but not the tax cuts being proposed by President Trump and House Republicans, on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
A Madison man was arrested Sunday after two women say he exposed himself the them.More >>
Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Mazomanie Saturday evening.More >>
Dodge County authorities are looking for two men who they say robbed a lingerie store in the Town of Beaver Dam Sunday.More >>
University of Wisconsin-Madison officials say lead contamination during painting projects in two halls didn't endanger anyone's health.More >>
