Priests advised they can deny funerals for those in same-sex relationships

MADISON (WKOW) -- Catholic priests can deny funeral rights for those in same-sex partnerships, according to an email sent to priests in the Catholic Diocese of Madison this week from Vicar General James Bartylla,

The private email, confirmed by WKOW, was first published by the Pray Tell blog and provides priest with guidance on how to handle requests for funeral services for families in same-sex partnerships.

(Read the email here)

"My short answer to pastors and parochial vicars in these cases," Bartylla writes, "is to think through the issue thoroughly and prudently."

He goes on the write, however, that there are occasions when funeral rights may be denied.

A statement released by the Diocese of Madison after the email was published said that the guidance wasn't official diocesan policy, though it does conform with the mind of the bishop and meet his approval.

"No such policy could adequately cover every case, and it has always been the “policy” of the Diocese of Madison, on the matter of public funerals in general, that pastors are charged with addressing the particular situations of their people – whom they ideally know well and whom they have accompanied, even until their death," the statement read.

"The communication, which took the form of a weekly e-mail to priests from the vicar general of the diocese, was a result of pastoral questions asked by the priests themselves, and was to serve as a tool to provide some framework and considerations, in this confidential setting.

"Without a policy, and as the communication itself states, the priests are asked to “think through the issue thoroughly and prudently,” and this was a response to those who asked for assistance in their task – as well as other priests who might have similar situations and questions.

"It is lamentable that some who have willfully and flippantly spread gossip, rumor, and sadly even calumny, in recent days on this subject, have done so without asking the diocese for any clarification whatsoever.

"Likewise, those who place at risk the ability of the bishop to communicate with his priests confidentially do a grave harm to the Church and perform, indeed, what Sacred Scripture calls “a work of darkness.”

According to the Pray Tell blog, the guidance gave these suggestions: