Wear orange to support anti-bullying

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every day, there is damage taking place in the minds and hearts of our children who are being bullied.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and a major highlight of Pacer's National Bullying Prevention Month is Unity Day, the day when people around the world come together to show their support for those who are bullied, and pledge to create a world without bullying.

On Wednesday, October 25, families, students, parents, teachers, workers, and the community are asked to participate simply by wearing orange.

“Orange provides a powerful, visually compelling expression of solidarity,” said Paula Goldberg, Pacer Center Executive Director. “When hundreds of individuals in a school or organization wear orange, the vibrant statement becomes a conversation starter, sending the unified message to kids to know that they are not alone.”

One of every five students reports being bullied during the school year. Online, the percentage of individuals who have experienced cyberbullying has nearly doubled over the past decade.

Pacer offers many free bullying prevention resources, including classroom activities and toolkits, and innovative websites for kids and teens where students can pledge to be together against bullying.

