Foxconn contract to remain secret until after it is signed.

MADISON (AP) -- Secretary Mark Hogan says he will not reconsider and publicly disclose Foxconn contract terms to public before it is signed.

The head of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation made the comment today during the Wisconsin Legislature's audit committee hearing on a report that found continued problems with the job creation agency.

WEDC has faced scrutiny since Walker formed it in 2011, failing to recover loans to troubled companies, handing out $126 million without formal review and experiencing high turnover.

The Legislative Audit Bureau released a report in May that found the agency continues to struggle, failing to accurately track jobs its awards are supposed to create and retain, handing out nearly $10 million in bad loans over the last two years and failing to turn over millions in tax credit repayments to the state.

The agency is in the spotlight as it comes closer to signing a contract with Foxconn, the manufacturer that was given a $3 billion incentive dealt to build a plant in Wisconsin.

A Democratic lawmaker on Republican Gov. Scott Walker's jobs creation agency's board wants to see a contract before voting on the deal.

The WEDC is finalizing a contract with Foxconn to execute the incentives. When the deal is done the board will enact it by voting on a staff review of the contract.

Sen. Tim Carpenter, who sits on WEDC's board, voted against the incentives. He said last week that the agency had discovered an unspecified problem in the language and issued a news release Monday demanding to see the contract before the vote.

WEDC spokesman Mark Maley says the agency is following the same process as it does for any incentive award.

