MPD investigating hit & run after man found bloody; wandering road

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is recovering after a hit and run Monday.

According to police, a concerned motorist saw the 43-year-old victim covered in blood off of Huxley Street in Madison and pulled over to see if he was ok.

The man said he'd been hit by a car. The good Samaritan called police who arrived to find road rash injuries, among others.

When talking to the victim about where he was hit, police say the man couldn't remember anything and took him to the hospital.

Police are still investigating.

