State boosts Medicaid reimbursement to address opioid addiction

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- In the face of what some health experts are calling a rising heroin epidemic, state officials are devoting several million dollars to its Medicaid program to boost treatment options.

This infusion of more than $15 million will increase Medicaid's reimbursement rate to providers for substance use, and mental health treatment.



The announcement of this funding was made Tuesday at a mental health training conference in Wisconsin Dells.



State Health Services Department Secretary Linda Seemeyer says the move could mean more practitioners in the private sector tackling heroin addiction and other problems.



"We hope we'll get more providers that are signing up as Medicaid providers," Seemeyer says. "We hope there will be other doctors and counselors. Right now, a lot of the burden is on our counties, who all run mental health clinics."



"As a treatment provider, we want to reach out and help people who need our help," says Menominee-based substance use treatment center Arbor Place. "And to be able to get paid a reimbursement rate that can actually help us cover our costs."



The Medicaid reimbursement rate increase takes effect January 1.