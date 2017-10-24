Packers bring back WR Max McCaffrey to practice squad - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers bring back WR Max McCaffrey to practice squad

GREEN BAY (AP) -
The Green Bay Packers have signed receiver Max McCaffrey to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Don Barclay from injured reserve.
   It is McCaffrey's second stint with the organization after being released after training camp. He joined Green Bay's practice squad last December and spent a week on the active roster in January, but was inactive for the NFC championship game.
   McCaffrey also had stints with the Saints and Jaguars this season.
   Barclay suffered an ankle injury during the preseason. He played in 70 games with 27 starts since joining Green Bay as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2012.
