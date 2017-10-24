Black Hawk football plays with success with lowest enrollment in state playoffs

In South Wayne you will find less than 500 people. You will also find one of the best division seven football teams in the state that just so happens to be, enrollment wise the smallest 11 man football team in the WIAA playoffs in Wisconsin.

Black Hawk High School averages around 25 kids per graduating class. Putting roughly 100 kids in the entire high school, of that, 36 of those kids are on the Warriors' football team.

"We have seventy percent of the young men in this high school playing football right now." Said head coach Cory Milz. "That's great attestment to the leadership of our seniors."

The team is lead by a senior class that has help piece together 10 wins so far this season, with only two games where the Warriors didn't score at least 50 points.

"We have a good passing game, good athletes on the field and our line is incredible." Said senior quarterback Michael Flanagan.

"It's huge, we talk about it all week long. I hear stories about the community talking and it gets up going." Said senior running back Brody Milz. "It gets us revved up to to go and ready to play. It's like fuel, we love it."

Black Hawk is a one seed in their portion of the division seven bracket. The Warriors will host Iowa Grant Friday night at 7 p.m. in South Wayne.

