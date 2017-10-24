MPD: Second tire jacking in Madison in two weeks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: Second tire jacking in Madison in two weeks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a group of thieves who stole tires in Madison over the weekend.

Madison police say the thieves stole four, 22-inch tires and rims from a car that was being repaired at Rodell Auto on N. Stoughton Rd.

The business owner discovered the crime Sunday when he found a 2015 Cadillac Escalade up on jacks. When he had left Saturday it had all its tires and rims.

A similar theft was reported in Madison last week, with many more taking place in the Green Bay area.

