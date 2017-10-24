Full-time UW-Madison MBA students concerned about program's future

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some full-time Master of Business Administration students at UW-Madison say they're concerned about a proposal that suspends admissions to the program for a year.

A proposal released Monday shows that the UW Business School is considering a one-year suspension of admissions as it evaluates the future of the program.

"I was surprised, it hit me like a ton of bricks," said Brandon Jones, a first-year full-time MBA student, as he heard the news of the proposal. "Seven weeks into the program and to find out that you will be the last MBA class at the University of Wisconsin is jarring."

Jones, a student representative on the school's Master's Curriculum Committee, attended a committee meeting with several students and faculty Tuesday to discuss the proposal.

"We [MBA students] as stakeholders went at them with an attempt to try to find the best plan forward," said Jones. "We think that there may be a different way forward then the suspension."

During Tuesday's meeting, Jones says students were told one of the reasons for ending the program had to do with financial implications

According to the program's enrollment numbers, they've dropped over the years, going from 117 new students in 2010 to 104 new students in fall of 2017.

The school's website says the proposal would not impact students currently enrolled in the full-time MBA program or any other WSB program.

Still, Jones worries with the program's suspension, the value of his degree could be at stake.

"We want to do what we can to make sure that the university doesn't lose any of the prestige of the MBA brand, of the business school brand," said Jones. "We want to do everything that we can to make sure that the legacy lives on."

According to school's website, "The Master’s Curriculum Committee...advanced the proposal to the Academic Planning Council for consideration."

In addition to Tuesday's meeting, current WSB Consortium students and alumni released a statement about the proposal:

In light of last week's news concerning possible changes in the full-time MBA program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, we felt it was important to address the issue and its potential effect on our students, our alumni and our ongoing relationship with the Wisconsin School of Business. As a founding member school, Wisconsin's relationship with The Consortium reaches to our roots in 1966. We deeply value the mutual support and strength that partnership has brought to our community. Now, as Wisconsin's leadership considers the future of its program portfolio in an effort to increase access to graduate business education and flexibility for students, we stand in support of whatever direction the business school chooses to take. At the same time, we can assure all our Wisconsin students and alumni that their Consortium membership will be unchanged by whatever decision the business school ultimately makes: Once a member of The Consortium family, always a member. We know at this point that Wisconsin's leadership has made no decisions and is committed to communicating additional information in early November. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin School of Business is accepting applications for the full-time MBA program and has extended its first-round deadline to Nov. 15, 2017. Although The Consortium partners exclusively with full-time MBA programs at top-tier universities across the country, we will await a decision by Wisconsin School of Business leaders before engaging in any discussion about our ongoing relationship with the program.

