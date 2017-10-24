$5,000 in feminine hygiene products donated to Madison shelter

MADISON (WKOW) -- A generous donation is helping women in Dane County.

Zonta Club Madison, in alignment with their mission of empowering women through service and advocacy, participated in what's called the Period Project.

The Period Project is a nationwide effort to help homeless women overcome lack of access to feminine hygiene products. On average, Zonta says a woman spends $100 a year on products. Not every woman may be able to afford that.

"A woman who is living in poverty, working at a low income job, she still can't afford these, and therefore she might not go to work," said Governor of Zonta District 6 Tamara Hagen.

On Tuesday, Zonta delivered over $5,000 in feminine hygiene products to the Road Home Dane County.

The Road Home is an overflow shelter for families who could not be served by other existing shelters. Zonta donated 150 Period Packs and a truck full of other supplies to the shelter.