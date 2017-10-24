Sargento Foods expanding in Wisconsin

HILBERT, Wis. (AP) -- Sargento Foods is expanding in northeastern Wisconsin for the fourth time in the past decade.

WLUK-TV reports that the company is adding 40,000 square feet (almost 3,720 square meters) and 150 jobs to its Hilbert location.

The Hilbert location currently employs about 300 people. A company spokeswoman says the company is expanding to meet the growing demand for natural cheese.

The company says the starting pay rate for a general labor position is $18.45 an hour. Village officials say they're already preparing to accommodate more people coming to work for the company.

Dennis DuPrey is the village's administrator, treasurer and clerk. He says Hilbert has purchased 50 acres (20 hectares) of land near the facility that will be turned into a residential area.

The company's expansion is expected to be completed by summer 2018.



