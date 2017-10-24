Fire at Illinois Capitol leads to evacuation on session day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- The Illinois Capitol was briefly evacuated following a small furnace fire shortly before lawmakers were expected to gather for a veto session.

Springfield Fire Chief Robert "Barry" Helmerichs says the first floor fire was put out Tuesday before noon with an extinguisher and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

He says people were slowly let back into the building. The room where the fire started will be ventilated. No injuries were reported.

Springfield Fire Marshal Chris Richmond tells The Chicago Tribune that the fire originated in an office used by the Illinois Senate.

Lawmakers were scheduled to meet at noon for session.

