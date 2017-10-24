Jefferson Award Winner, October 2017: Felicia Anderson Davis - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jefferson Award Winner, October 2017: Felicia Anderson Davis

MADISON (WKOW) -- Life hasn't always been easy for Felicia Anderson Davis.

She was homeless throughout much of her childhood and she didn't have a lot of guidance.

But, it didn't hold her back.

It actually motivated her to help other kids like herself.

"I refuse to fail. Failure is not an option for me and when I say that I'm going to do something, I do it. And I don't let anything get in my way, not a lack of funding, not racial barriers."

Tonight, only on 27 News at 10, meet this month's Jefferson Award winner and find out how she's helping kids in Madison defy the odds against them.

