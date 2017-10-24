UW's free menstrual product program expands - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

 MADISON (WKOW) -- A program started last year to bring free feminine hygiene products to UW Campus bathrooms is expanding. 

Back on October 4th the Student Activity Center Governing Board approved a motion that would bring free menstrual products to the Student Activity Center in addition to the Red Gym, College Library, and Sterling Hall that were involved in last year's pilot program.

Student leaders say the products should be available in the bathrooms starting next week.
    

