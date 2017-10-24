Didion Milling celebrates record breaking golf outing fundraiser

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- The Didion Milling Company has something to celebrate after successfully raising over $50,000 dollars in this year's Didion Golf Outing.

The tradition in it's 11th year raised over $15,000 more than last year's record breaking event.

The money raised goes to the Old Mill Foundation's Benefit Fund which will be used to help support employees, their families, and EMS personnel involved in the Mill's explosion earlier this year.

The May 31st explosion happened overnight, killing four people, and injuring nearly a dozen others.

