Didion Milling celebrates record breaking golf outing fundraiser - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Didion Milling celebrates record breaking golf outing fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- The Didion Milling Company has something to celebrate after successfully raising over $50,000 dollars in this year's Didion Golf Outing.

The tradition in it's 11th year raised over $15,000 more than last year's record breaking event.

The money raised goes to the Old Mill Foundation's Benefit Fund which will be used to help support employees, their families, and EMS personnel involved in the Mill's explosion earlier this year.

The May 31st explosion happened overnight, killing four people, and injuring nearly a dozen others.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.