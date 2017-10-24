Man arrested for exposing himself to two women on Atwood Avenue in Madison Sunday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after police say he exposed himself to two different women that night.

Police say the incident happened along the 2000 block of Atwood Avenue at 10:10 pm.

The victims, a 26-year-old Madison woman, and a 43-year-old Middleton woman both were able to give good descriptions of suspect, Kyler Peck, who was arrested shortly after leaving the scene in his car.

Peck was taken into custody on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.