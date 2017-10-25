Sharing for the Shelter: Campaign to help Salvation Army meet rising need at homeless shelter

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army of Dane County is hoping you'll spread the warmth this time of year.

More people are using its homeless shelter, which is why the nonprofit is asking you to donate linens. The Salvation Army says since November 1 of last year, it provided more than 25,000 shelter nights, which is nearly three times more than it provided the year before.

That's why the Salvation Army is holding a "Sharing for the Shelter" campaign, in which it is asking for donations of new or gently-used twin-sized sheets and blankets. From Thursday, October 26 through Saturday, October 28, you can donate at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Madison. Chick-fil-A is offering a free sandwich for every set of twin-sized sheets or blankets donated. Madison Marriott West is also hosting a collection bin on Saturday, October 26. Donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army Community Center at 3030 Darbo Drive.

If you don't have linens to donate, you can also give your time to help out the Salvation Army. The group is looking for volunteers for its Red Kettle campaign, which begins November 10. The organization says every two-hour shift raises an average of $100, which provides two nights of shelter and meals for a homeless family.

