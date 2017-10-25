Officials: Wrong-way, intoxicated driver hits vehicle in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a wrong-way driver hit a car head on near Watertown Tuesday night.



According to a report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, multiple callers reported seeing the 55-year-old Fennimore man driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 16/26 in the town of Clyman area around 7:30 p.m. Deputies started looking for the vehicle, but within just minutes it had already hit a northbound car head on, just north of Watertown.

The driver of the car that was hit, a 29-year-old rural Watertown man, was airlifted to a hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries.



The Fennimore man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. He faces a 4th offense OWI causing injury. Deputies found open containers of alcohol in the car.



The highway was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up the scene and conducted an investigation.