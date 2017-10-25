Madison pastor creates Costco connection to provide instant relief to Puerto Rico

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- After Hurricane Maria, there's still no easy way to ship supplies to Puerto Rico. Luckily, a Madison Pastor has found the workaround to provide residents there some instant relief.

"It's very difficult right now and most of the stores are empty," Pastor Bill White said as he walked the aisles of his favorite big box store. "But Costco, they anticipated this."

The four Puerto Rico Costco shelves are indeed still full; they carry all the essentials locals need.

Pastor White leads up Partners for Puerto Rico. He toured the area 33 times in the last two decades, and began relief efforts shortly after Maria. The partnership with the big box store didn't happen until a three-day shipment took three weeks to arrive. Through relentless searching, Pastor White finally connected with the Bayamon, Puerto Rico Costco location.

These days, through Costco, Pastor White can do something like a church-style 'Supermarket Sweep.'

"So they [local church groups] check-in, they go shopping and Costco keeps track as they go through," he said. "When they get to $750, they are done for the day."

To do this, Pastor White gives Costco his personal credit card number. He says this is the fastest way to get relief going.

"We'd like to help them immediately," he said.

Through his non-profit, Pastor White has sent $30,000 to the island. He says much more is needed in the days, weeks and months ahead because the island is without clean water and electricity in most parts.

If you'd like to support Pastor White's effort, please send him a check or even a Costco gift card to:

Partners for Puerto Rico

C/O Bill White

4822 Woodburn Dr

Madison, WI 53711