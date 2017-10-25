How to make the ultimate Wisconsin cheese tailgate board

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tailgating is a well-loved Wisconsin tradition. Whether you're cheering for the Green Bay Packers or the UW-Badgers, game day is always fun with a crowd pleasing spread of Wisconsin cheese and hearty pairings.

On Thursday, Angie Edge with the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share a few ideas.

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board produces an online magazine three times a year that offers recipes for seasonal entertaining, weekly meals, cheese serving tips and more.

Edge shared several ideas including a Wisconsin cheese board. A cheese board is easy to make and it’s a simple way to impress your friends or whoever you’re watching the game with. You can assemble your ingredients and go to the party.

Click here for the new issue of WMMB's Grate Pair Share e-magazine.