Teens could face life if convicted in fatal rock incident

FLINT, Mich. (AP) -- A judge denied bond to five Michigan teenagers who are charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 75.



Not-guilty pleas were entered Tuesday in a Genesee County court.



Ken White, 32, of Mount Morris, was killed last week after a 6-pound rock thrown from an overpass crashed through the windshield of a van he was riding in. He was heading home from work around 8:30 p.m. when the van was hit.



The teens are aged 15 through 17 years and all are charged as adults. Kyle Anger turns 18 next week. He's accused of throwing the rock that struck the van.



"I don't believe that this was a deliberate attempt to take somebody's life. It was a willful and wanton act that resulted in somebody's death," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. "These people should have known better. ... Under Michigan law, that is second-degree murder."



Sheriff Robert Pickell said at least 20 rocks were found on the interstate, including one that weighed almost 20 pounds. At least four damaged vehicles were on the shoulder in Vienna Township, about 80 miles north of Detroit. No additional injuries were reported.



After throwing rocks, the five teens "drove to a McDonald's where they ate," Pickell said.

WATCH: Teens could face life in prison if convicted of murder after rock thrown at van kills passenger: https://t.co/anlYP287j9 pic.twitter.com/FyCcbs3K1s — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 25, 2017