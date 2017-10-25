Police arrest Madison teen for threat over social media - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police arrest Madison teen for threat over social media

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The weapon looks like an AK-47, and a 14-year-old Madison teen took a picture of himself pointing it at a camera, according to a Madison Police Department Incident report.

The teen then sent the photo to another teen via social media, threatening to harm the boy and his family if the victim did not give the suspect drugs and money.

The victim told a trusted adult about the threat and the Madison police were contacted.

Officers went to the suspect's home Oct. 24, 2017, and placed him under arrest after recovering an Airsoft rifle, drug paraphernalia and marijuana from his bedroom.

He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and faces charges of unlawful use of computerized communication system, unlawful use of facsimile firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, casual possession of marijuana.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.