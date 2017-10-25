Northern Lights possibly visible Wednesday night

MADISON (WKOW) - If you look up at the sky tonight, there's a fairly good chance that you'll be able to see the Aurora Borealis, also known as the "Northern Lights," in this hemisphere. Scientists at the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) say the geomagnetic storm could be visible for much of the Northeast, Northern Plains and Great Lakes, including here in Wisconsin.

The best chance to see them will be farther north, but be sure to get away from city lights with a wide-open horizon to increase your odds. Officials at SWPC say the best time to possibly see the lights will be after midnight until the morning twilight, which will begin to happen around 6 am in southern Wisconsin. And good news, clouds will continue to dissipate throughout the day, meaning overnight we'll have mostly clear conditions!



Tip for photographers: use a tripod, have your camera on a long exposure setting, remove all filters and set your focus to 'infinity.'



If you get a shot, send it to us at connect@wkow.com and we might use it during our newscasts!