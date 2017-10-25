Tax reform gets bogged down in competing priorities

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) – Plans to overhaul the tax code continue to run into roadblocks as the details of the proposal fail to gain widespread support among Republicans.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein told WKOW Capitol Bureau Chief Greg Neumann today that Republicans are now looking at December in hopes of putting together a deal.

“It’s the major Republican priority, really the only Republican priority left,” Klein said.

But Speaker Paul Ryan today said that deductions for homeowners likely is safe, and President Donald Trump recently tweeted that there would be no changes to 401K plans.

Klein said without ways to pay for the tax cuts, the threat of a ballooning deficit is making lawmakers nervous.

Although Sen. Jeff Flake, who announced he was not running for re-election, had a blistering rebuke of Trump during a speech on the floor of the Senate Tuesday, few other Republicans are willing to go out on a limb and openly criticize the president.

“It is lonely on that limb,” Klein said. “Most Republicans are still on board the Trump train, but this is a warning shot.”

Klein also said the controversy over Trump’s phone call to a Gold Star mother has likely run it’s course, but a lot of it depends on Trump.

“It’s been a big distraction for a week and a half,” Klein said, “but the president can’t let someone else get the last word.”