Trump's ex-chief of staff, Reince Priebus, rejoins law firm

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is rejoining his former law firm.

The Milwaukee-based Michael Best & Friedrich says Priebus will be president and chief strategist at the firm's office in Washington, D.C.

Priebus worked for the law firm for about 13 years before becoming chairman of the Republican National Committee and eventually chief of staff to President Donald Trump. He was replaced by retired Gen. John Kelly in July.

Priebus tweeted that he was excited to work for Michael Best & Friedrich and also to join the Washington Speakers Bureau.

