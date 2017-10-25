Gas spill causes scare at Exact Sciences in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Town of Madison firefighters responded to Exact Sciences near Rimrock Road Wednesday after employees smelled what they thought was natural gas.

Fire chief David Bloom tells 27 News when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found gasoline spilled across the roof the building.

The chief says the gas came from a generator that was dumped out by someone working with a subcontractor on top of the roof.

The fumes from the gasoline seeped through the air vents located on the roof and caused concern for many employees inside.

Scott Larrivee, a spokesperson for Exact Sciences, says the spill did not affect their work.

"This does not affect any of our test results or our ability to process tests and we've resumed normal operations and things will continue normally," said Larivee.

According to the fire chief, most of the gasoline has been flushed off the roof.