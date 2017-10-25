Bill aims to provide healthy food discounts for Food Share recipients

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fresh fruits and vegetables could soon be cheaper for some low-income Wisconsin residents.



A bipartisan group of lawmakers is sponsoring legislation they hope will encourage healthier eating and change buying habits for people on the state's Food Share program.

Statistics show lower-income Wisconsinites have poorer health outcomes.

Legislators believe that's partly due to the fact that healthier foods simply cost more.

Since the amount of Food Share benefits a person receives each month are limited, they will usually try to stretch them further by purchasing cheaper items.



Senate Bill 416 would provide discounts on healthier food items at participating grocery stores, which would be reimbursed for the full cost of the items by the state.

"Participants would be able to take advantage of up to 50 percent off of produce, as well as various discounts on other healthy food products," said Sen. Sheila Harsdorf (R-River Falls). "Voluntary participants would receive a healthy eating card, access to a mobile app and website, and weekly emails for that week's discounts."

The legislation would start a pilot-program, with about two-thousand Food Share recipients, in both rural and urban areas, allowed to participate

The buying patterns of those participants would be analyzed to ensure the program is actually changing eating habits, before being expanded.



A public hearing was held on the bill Wednesday, but a vote has yet to be scheduled.