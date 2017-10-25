New video suggests thieves cased Madison store before burglary

MADISON (WKOW) - New surveillance video suggests thieves brazenly cased a Madison electronics store before pulling off a disturbing burglary.

Surveillance video previously shown by 27 News captures three suspects breaking into Tech Heroes on East Washington Avenue, with one of the men using what police believe was a BB gun to shoot out the glass of store display cases. Authorities say five thousand dollars worth of cell phones were taken in the heist Oct. 17 just after 3 a.m.



New video from the store nine hours before the crime shows three men at the display case during store hours, proposing to sell a cell phone to the store's owner.



The clothing of the three, day time shoppers appears identical to the clothing worn by the three suspects in the video from the next day burglary, down to a white stripe on the leg of one man's sweat pants.



The Oct. 16 day time video more clearly shows the faces of the three men. Store owners hope the new video will trigger new tips.



Madison Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain declines comment on the continuing investigation.



It's possible the cell phone involved in the Oct. 16 store transaction may yield additional evidence for investigators.