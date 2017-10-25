Lt. Gov. Kleefisch honors WISDOT workers who keep state rest areas clean

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of Wisconsin Department of Transportation workers were honored on Wednesday at the State Capitol for their dedication and service to the community.



Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch recognized the 30-year Anniversary of the Rest Area Maintenance Program.



"We know that you guys do exactly what needs to be done every day to make sure that everyone's safe," said Kleefisch. "And that our rest areas are beautiful and that everyone has a really nice time and fond memories of our great state of Wisconsin, so thanks guys."



The "RAM" program offers jobs to workers with disabilities to help them earn a paycheck and live independently.



17 million people stop at rest areas around Wisconsin every year. A recent survey revealed more than 95% of people reported cleanliness of restrooms as excellent or good.