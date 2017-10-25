Lawmaker proposes security requirement in wake of gun thefts

MADISON (WKOW) - A state lawmaker proposes security requirements for gun dealers, in the wake of high-profile rip offs from gun stores in Wisconsin.



Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) is proposing retail businesses that sell firearms lock all firearms in a secured safe or steel gun cabinet or on a secured rod or cable when the business is closed.



A Cross Plains store was burglarized last week when a sedan was backed into the store through its glass and metal, security shutters, and guns taken. Earlier this year, a hammer was used by Joseph Jakubowski to break into a Janesville gun store and steal a machine guns, silencers, and seventeen other weapons, hours after Jakubowski mailed an anti-government manifesto to President Trump.



Subeck says data collected by federal officials shows 18,000 firearms were either lost by, or stolen from federally-licensed dealers last year.



"Those are guns on the streets, those are guns that are in someone's hands," Subeck says. "And that's terrifying."

The victim of the Cross Plains theft, PT Firearms owner Pete Kramer says he was already securing half of his inventory of guns with one of the methods proposed in Subeck's legislation.



Subeck says he proposal was developed with the help of Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney, and mirrors what's in place in several other states.