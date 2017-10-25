UPDATE: E. Madison tornado tracked farther than initially report - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: E. Madison tornado tracked farther than initially reported

MADISON (WKOW) - The tornado that struck the east side of Madison on October 7th was actually on the ground farther than initially thought.

Officials at the National Weather Service (NWS) posted on social media Wednesday saying the EF-0 tornado tracked from E. Washington Ave. at First St. on Madison's east side to Main St. in Sun Prairie, instead of lifting by I-90, as initially reported. This means that instead of the length being 4.4 miles, the tornado was actually on the ground for 9.9 miles!

The post mentions that the update was "based on new video evidence found by the Sun Prairie Police Department." 27 News reached out to the NWS and Sun Prairie Police to get this video, but have not heard back yet.

Though the track length has been extended, the twister was still determined to be an EF-0, the weakest possible strength, with peak winds of 80 mph and a maximum width of 100 yards.

