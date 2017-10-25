Dane County Board considering resolution halting Voter ID law - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County Board considering resolution halting Voter ID law

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board is considering a resolution calling for Gov. Scott Walker and the Legislature to suspend the state’s photo ID voting law.

The move follows a county-funded study which found that 11.2% of registered voters in Dane and Milwaukee counties – nearly 17,000 citizens –did not participate in the 2016 presidential election because of the ID requirements.

The voter ID suspension resolution is before the County Board at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 201 of the City-County Building in downtown Madison.

