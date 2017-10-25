MPD: Group of men rob pizza delivery driver

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a group of men who robbed a delivery driver Tuesday night.

Police say a Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed of cash and food while trying to make a delivery to a home in the 3400 block of Graceland Ave. around 10 p.m.

The victim said he encountered a ma on the front lawn of the residence, which was completely dark. The victim asked the man if he had ordered pizzas. The man told the him to ring the bell. As the victim did this, a second man ran up from behind demanding money. He was wearing a Halloween mask, and lifted up his sweatshirt so that the victim could see a handgun tucked in the robber's waistband.

The victim gave up cash and pizza. The two men fled towards Straubel St.

A MPD police dog was brought in to track but no suspects were located.

Police describe one suspect as a man wearing a silver or chrome colored Halloween mask in the shape of a face. He was also wearing a hooded navy or black sweatshirt cinched over his face, black pants, with a handgun tucked in his waistband.

The other suspect is described as a black man, 5'10", 160 lbs, skinny, and wearing sweatpants a gray hoodie cinched over his face.