Officer helps boy on tough birthday

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- It started as a traumatic situation for a young boy who was left at school because his mother was in jail.
    But, a police officer turned it into something special.
    Green Bay policeman Daryl Robinson was called to the school to help the 8 year old.
    After speaking with the boy's grandfather, Robinson learned it was the boy's birthday and got permission to take the child to McDonalds.
    During their meal, Robinson recalled memories of his own childhood, when a police officer was there to help him out.        
    "I wanted the opportunity to do for another kid that he did for me," Robinson told WBAY.
    He says he plans to follow up with the boy and hopes to become his mentor.

