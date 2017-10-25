UWPD hosts live chat for parents and students about safety on and around campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Inside a tucked away room at UW-Madison police headquarters, a team swiftly responded to questions from parents on Wednesday night.

"Parents do have concerns about whether their child is going to be safe," said UWPD Chief Kristen Roman.

She was one of the panelists that took part in a live chat where students and parents could ask any questions they wanted regarding safety on campus.

"I'm a parent and I certainly understand about worrying," said Roman. "Recently, we've received a lot of questions from parents and students alike, related to some incidents that have happened in the city."

The live chat comes after one attack earlier this month. Police say on October 2nd, Coleman Chung ran up behind a student who was walking home from the library on Observatory Drive and assaulted her before trying to abduct her.

But Roman said parents are also worried about what happens in Madison outside the university.

"There were other incidents that occurred in the city. Armed robberies and weapon related incidents that all sort of clustered together around the same period of time," added Roman.

During the online chat, there were also questions about Wisc Alerts, the system that warns students of an emergency. Other parents had questions about how the university was addressing sexual assaults and on campus drinking.