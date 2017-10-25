UWPD hosts live chat for parents and students about safety on and around campus

A judge denied bond to five Michigan teenagers who are charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on a Michigan Interstate Highway.More >>
Authorities say a wrong-way driver hit a car head on near Watertown Tuesday night, injuring an area man.More >>
After 90 years in business, Madison's professional grade costume destination 'Mallatt's' is making a major change in management.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - If you look up at the sky tonight, there's a fairly good chance that you'll be able to see the Aurora Borealis, also known as the "Northern Lights" in this hemisphere.More >>
Authorities now say the wife of the man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Mazomanie has also died.More >>
One man was hurt and another man was arrested after a report of a possible shooting in Milton.More >>
The Dane County Board is considering a resolution calling for Gov. Scott Walker and the Legislature to suspend the state’s photo ID voting law.More >>
A state lawmaker proposes security requirements for gun dealers, in the wake of high-profile rip offs from gun stores in WisconsinMore >>
The University of Wisconsin School of Business is backing off a proposal to shut down its full-time Master of Business Administration program.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The tornado that struck the east side of Madison on October 7th was actually on the ground farther than initially thought.More >>
Every minute matters when a child is seriously injured or very sick. At American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, there's a special group of nurses who are there every step of the way.More >>
A group of Wisconsin Department of Transportation workers were honored on Wednesday at the State Capitol for their dedication and service to the community. Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch recognized the 30-year Anniversary of the Rest Area Maintenance Program.More >>
Two state legislators want to give women more information about their likelihood to be diagnosed with breast cancer.More >>
Fresh fruits and vegetables could soon be cheaper for some low-income Wisconsin residents.More >>
Town of Madison firefighters responded to Exact Sciences near Rimrock Road Wednesday after employees smelled what they thought was natural gas.More >>
