Badgers volleyball falls to No. 1 Penn State

The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.

Freshman Dana Rettke again led the Badgers with 17 kills. She added four blocks. Tionna Williams chipped in 10 kills and five blocks.

Wisconsin falls to 14-6 overall, 5-6 in Big Ten play. Penn State improves to 20-1 overall, 10-1 in the Big Ten.