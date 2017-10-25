Badgers volleyball falls to No. 1 Penn State - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers volleyball falls to No. 1 Penn State

Posted: Updated:
Badgers volleyball Badgers volleyball
STATE COLLEGE, PA (WKOW) -

The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.

Freshman Dana Rettke again led the Badgers with 17 kills. She added four blocks. Tionna Williams chipped in 10 kills and five blocks.

Wisconsin falls to 14-6 overall, 5-6 in Big Ten play. Penn State improves to 20-1 overall, 10-1 in the Big Ten.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Black Hawk football plays with success with lowest enrollment in state playoffs

    Black Hawk football plays with success with lowest enrollment in state playoffs

    In South Wayne you will find less than 500 people. You will also find one of the best division seven football teams in the state that just so happens to be, enrollment wise the smallest 11 man football team in the WIAA playoffs in Wisconsin.

    More >>

    In South Wayne you will find less than 500 people. You will also find one of the best division seven football teams in the state that just so happens to be, enrollment wise the smallest 11 man football team in the WIAA playoffs in Wisconsin.

    More >>

  • Badgers volleyball falls to No. 1 Penn State

    Badgers volleyball falls to No. 1 Penn State

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. 

    More >>

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. 

    More >>

  • Dodgers take Game 1 over Astros 3-1

    Dodgers take Game 1 over Astros 3-1

    Clayton Kershaw struck out 11, the most by a pitcher in a World Series opener since 1968, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night.   

    More >>

    Clayton Kershaw struck out 11, the most by a pitcher in a World Series opener since 1968, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.