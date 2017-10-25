UPDATE: One arrested, one hurt after possible shooting in Milton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person was hurt and another person was arrested after a report of a possible shooting in Milton.

The two people involved did know each other, according to information relayed by Milton police chief Scott Marquardt to the Rock County Communications Center. Marquardt said there is no danger to the community.

Authorities did not release information about how the person was hurt.

********

MILTON (WKOW) -- Police currently are on the scene of a report of an armed subject and possible shooting in the 300 block of Elm Street, according to Rock County communications.

Police were called about 8:15 p.m. Milton Police, Janesville EMS, Rock County EMS all are reportedly on the scene.

