UPDATE: One arrested, one hurt after possible shooting in Milton

A judge denied bond to five Michigan teenagers who are charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on a Michigan Interstate Highway.More >>
A judge denied bond to five Michigan teenagers who are charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on a Michigan Interstate Highway.More >>
Authorities say a wrong-way driver hit a car head on near Watertown Tuesday night, injuring an area man.More >>
Authorities say a wrong-way driver hit a car head on near Watertown Tuesday night, injuring an area man.More >>
After 90 years in business, Madison's professional grade costume destination 'Mallatt's' is making a major change in management.More >>
After 90 years in business, Madison's professional grade costume destination 'Mallatt's' is making a major change in management.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - If you look up at the sky tonight, there's a fairly good chance that you'll be able to see the Aurora Borealis, also known as the "Northern Lights" in this hemisphere.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - If you look up at the sky tonight, there's a fairly good chance that you'll be able to see the Aurora Borealis, also known as the "Northern Lights" in this hemisphere.More >>
Authorities now say the wife of the man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Mazomanie has also died.More >>
Authorities now say the wife of the man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Mazomanie has also died.More >>