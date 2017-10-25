Former pro athlete warns local students of addiction dangers

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- Some local high school students learned about the dangers of drugs from a former professional athlete who struggled with addiction.

Chris Herren brought his story to Lancaster High School Wednesday night.

Herren played in the NBA and overseas, and struggled with substance abuse for much of his basketball career.

He's been sober since 2008 and now speaks to kids about his experiences, encouraging them to stay away from drugs.

"I think if we want to make an impact in our communities and with our children we need to focus on prevention and kind of re-branding the way our kids think about drug addiction," he said.

Herren says he's stayed away from alcohol and drugs for nine years, but it's a daily battle he gets through with the help of his family and faith.