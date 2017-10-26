Grand jury returns indictments against Stoughton bank robbery suspects, suspected Beloit drug dealer

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal grand jury returned indictments Wednesday against two men accused of robbing a bank in Stoughton and another man accused of dealing drugs in Rock County.

Authorities say Jay'von Flemming and Kenny Furdge hit the Home Savings Bank in Stoughton on Tuesday, October 17 and were arrested after a chase that ended in Madison. Each man is charged with armed robbery, brandishing a firearm during the robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Flemming and Furdge have yet to appear in federal court.

Rayshaun Roach, 35, of Beloit also faces federal charges. He faces numerous counts related to his suspected dealing of heroin. Roach was arrested earlier this month.