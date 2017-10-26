UW-Madison turns to Hollywood for Winter Commencement speakers

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison went Hollywood for Winter Commencement, getting help from the Evil Queen from ABC's "Once Upon a Time" to announce this year's speakers.

In a video, the queen, played by Lana Parrilla, announced that Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz will take the stage. Kitsis and Horowitz are UW alums who wrote for "Lost" and created "Once Upon a Time."

According to the university, Kitsis graduated from UW-Madison in 1993 with a bachelor's degree in communication arts. Horowitz graduated in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in communication arts and political science. Both studied radio, television and film production while on campus.

They'll speak at the December 17th graduation ceremony at the Kohl Center.