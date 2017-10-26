1 hurt after stabbing in Stoughton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

1 hurt after stabbing in Stoughton

Posted: Updated:

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Dane County dispatchers tell 27 News one person was hurt in Stoughton after a stabbing.

Dane County Communications say a stabbing call came in shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.  It happened on the 300 block of S. Division Street.

This is a developing story. 27 News will bring you more details as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.