Milton shooting was self defense, police chief says

Milton (WKOW) -- A Milton man acted in self defense when he shot a friend during an escalating argument Wednesday at a Milton home.

Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said during a Thursday news conference that Jason Kraayvanger shot Zachary J. Barrett after Barrett pointed an AR-15 rifle at Kraayvanger.

Based on the evidence at the scene, Marquardt said there is no reason to believe it was not self defense, and Kraayvanger has been released from the Rock County jail.

Barrett remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Marquardt.

"The physical evidence at the scene is consistent with Kraayvanger's version of events," Marquardt said.

Based upon the current state of the investigation the state would not be able to proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Kraayvanger did not act lawfully in self defense," Marquardt said.

Marquardt said Kraayvanger had come to the defense of Barrett's wife, who had been in a argument with Barrett prior to the shooting.

According to Marquardt, Kraayvanger and Barrett are friends and Kraayvanger had been staying at the Barrett home to help with some remodeling projects.

Barrett allegedly threatened to kill his wife, and Kraayvanger assisted her in getting safely to a separate apartment upstairs, Marquardt said.

Marquardt then said Kraayvanger told them that Barrett had put on a bullet resistant vest with a rifle-rated plate and a holster containing a 9 mm pistol. Barrett also had an AR-15 223 caliber rifle.

Barrett said he was getting ready for the cops to arrive, according to Kraayvanger.

He told the responding officers that Barrett eventually aimed the AR-15 directly at him after then went outside to the driveway. Believing he was about to be shot, Kraayvanger reached for the 9 mm pistol from Barrett's holster and shot Barrett one time in the head.

Marquardt told police that Kraayvanger told responding officers something the effect of, "he gave me no choice, I had to do it."

Barrett also had two smaller pistols in pockets in Barrett's pants, and a belt with additional AR-15 magazines.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 2017, to a home on Elm Street in Milton when they got word someone had a gun at the scene, according to a news release from Chief Scott Marquardt. Witnesses then began calling into the Rock County 911 Center saying they had heard gunshots.

Marquardt said the investigation is continuing.

Watch the full news conference: