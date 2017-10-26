Hurricane damage in Puerto Rico causing shortage of drug used in chemo treatments

MADISON (WKOW) – As the Puerto Rican community continues to pick up the pieces left behind from Hurricane Maria, thousands of miles away in Madison, SSM Health pharmacists could soon feel the hurricane's impact as well.

That’s because dozens of manufacturers that make IV solutions are based in Puerto Rico. Dan Wellner, a pharmacy supervisor for SSM Health says the fluid is used to treat many patients, such as those going through chemotherapy.

"The biggest concern right now is IV fluids and specifically normal saline," said Wellner. "The hospital, the clinics we're all feeling the crunch."

Wellner says they see anywhere from 30 to 50 patients a day at any one of their infusion centers.

"Each one of those patients will need between two to 10 different IV bags with varying sizes for the different drugs they're going to be getting that day," Wellner said. "If I can't put the chemotherapy in a sterile IV solution, I can't administer it to a patient."

The good news is Wellner says for right now, they haven't had to turn away any patients for treatment.

"But the shortage is probably going to get worse before it gets better," he said.

Which is why SSM Health is working closely with other area hospitals and clinics to help combat the shortage.

"We're doing everything that we can to make sure that it doesn't impact patient care," he said. "We've also been reaching out to UW Hospital and Meriter to make sure that they aren't going without [IV solution] and they're doing the same to us."

Wellner says while there is no cause for alarm as of yet, he hopes the shortage gets resolved in the coming months.