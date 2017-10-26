Hurricane damage in Puerto Rico causing shortage of drug used in chemo treatments

ALTA VISTA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.More >>
The Milton Police chief says a 30-year-old man was shot Wednesday night.More >>
Some local high school students learned about the dangers of drugs from a former professional athlete who struggled with addiction.More >>
A judge denied bond to five Michigan teenagers who are charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on a Michigan Interstate Highway.More >>
UW-Madison went Hollywood for Winter Commencement, getting help from the Evil Queen from ABC's "Once Upon a Time" to announce this year's speakers.More >>
Every minute matters when a child is seriously injured or very sick. At American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, there's a special group of nurses who are there every step of the way.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The tornado that struck the east side of Madison on October 7th was actually on the ground farther than initially thought.More >>
Inside a tucked away room at UW-Madison police headquarters, a team swiftly responded to questions from parents on Wednesday night regarding safety on campus and in the surrounding community.More >>
The Dane County Board is considering a resolution calling for Gov. Scott Walker and the Legislature to suspend the state’s photo ID voting law.More >>
New surveillance video suggests thieves brazenly cased a Madison electronics store before pulling off a disturbing burglaryMore >>
A state lawmaker proposes security requirements for gun dealers, in the wake of high-profile rip offs from gun stores in WisconsinMore >>
The University of Wisconsin School of Business is backing off a proposal to shut down its full-time Master of Business Administration program.More >>
A group of Wisconsin Department of Transportation workers were honored on Wednesday at the State Capitol for their dedication and service to the community. Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch recognized the 30-year Anniversary of the Rest Area Maintenance Program.More >>
Two state legislators want to give women more information about their likelihood to be diagnosed with breast cancer.More >>
Fresh fruits and vegetables could soon be cheaper for some low-income Wisconsin residents.More >>
