Sogard, Brewers agree to $2.4 million,1-year contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Infielder Eric Sogard and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a $2.4 million, one-year contract.
   Sogard, who had been eligible to become a free agent after the World Series, can earn $650,000 in performance bonuses based on games played: $150,000 each for 30, 50, 70 and 90, and $50,000 for 120.
   General manager David Stearns said Thursday that Sogard provides a veteran presence, can play several positions and get on base often.
   The 31-year-old Sogard batted .273 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 94 games in 2017, his first season with Milwaukee. He missed all of 2016 with a left knee injury.
   Sogard made 60 starts at four positions -- second base, shortstop, third base and left field. He previously spent six seasons with the Oakland Athletics, from 2010-15.
 

