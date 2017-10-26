Brewers sign pitcher Chase Anderson to 2-year contract

The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.More >>
For the third straight week, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is Taylor's fourth time winning the award. Taylor ran for 126 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.More >>
Wisconsin's 6'8" freshman stood out again this past week. For the second time this season, Dana Rettke has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, with tip slated for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.More >>
