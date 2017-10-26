Local sexual harassment experts say national cases show the problem is common

MADISON (WKOW) -- Its been three weeks since sexual assault allegations against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein exploded into public view.

Since then, new allegations against other powerful men are being made almost every day.

At least 50 women spoke out against the Weinstein.

Next, it was Hollywood writer/director James Toback.

At least 200 women have accused him of sexual harassment.

On Thursday, five women accused journalist and author Mark Halperin of sexual harassment, during his time as political director for ABC News.

The tide of #MeToo stories has sparked the biggest national conversation on sexual harassment in decades.

Local experts believe it could be a tipping point for women in all walks of life.

Professionals at the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault (WCASA) told 27 News this type of sexual harassment is far more commonplace than people might think.

"I think sexual harassment specifically, is so normalized in our day to day lives," said WCASA Associate Director Kelly Moe Litke. "I think that we normalize it through media, we normalize it through our interactions with each other, with friends with co-workers."

"I am somewhat surprised that people are comfortable enough to come out and speak up, speak about it, but I think there's a certain strength in numbers that happens," said Attorney Tamara Packard, who handles sexual harassment cases.

Packard said she has already noticed a difference in the calls she is fielding from potential clients.

"People who are being harassed are being more sensitive to the fact they're being harassed. They're able to identify it and say, 'ahh, that's what's going on,'" said Packard.

Kelly Moe Litke believes social media is likely fueling some of that.

"What this #MeToo campaign has really done is highlighted sexual harassment, specifically as part of sexual violence," said Litke. "And I think that's what's unique about what we're seeing with this most recent, sort of, social media movement."

Litke said each victim has to determine when they are comfortable coming forward.

Packard has suggestions on how to handle it.

"Their first move should be to make a report of that to their human resources officer, or to their boss, or whatever it is that the employee handbook says they should do," said Packard.

If the workplace doesn't take reasonable measures to address the concerns, then Packard suggests seeking professional help from an attorney, or from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).