Red Cross volunteer heads to U.S. Virgin Islands to help with hurricane relief efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marytha Blanchard spent nearly the entire month of September in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. She came back home for a short time to recover. Now she's ready for her next mission, the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Blanchard is the Regional Disaster Officer for the Wisconsin branch of the Red Cross. She says roughly 380 volunteers from the state have been sent to help with hurricane and wildfire relief.



In the last eight weeks, the Red Cross, community and government partners have provided 1.3 million overnight stays in shelters for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria.



"We have some volunteers who are on their 3rd or 4th round going out," said Blanchard. "They deploy for a few weeks, they come home, they rest...and as soon as they're feeling good they sign back up and head out again to go and help more."



There are still 879 Red Cross volunteers helping in California. Nearly 190 disaster workers are helping in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.