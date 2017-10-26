Freakfest security factors in recent incidents

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison city officials say security for the upcoming, annual Freakfest Halloween event takes into account recent attacks by gunmen on concert venues, including the sniper-killing of more than fifty concert-goers in Las Vegas.

"We are very aware of recent events, here and abroad," Madison Police Captain Jason Freedman says.

Freakfest is expected to bring more than thirty thousand people to State Street Saturday night, with more than a half dozen bands performing on street stages.



City officials say access to State Street will be controlled through gates beginning at 7 p.m., with attendees paying a $10 charge.



"And we'll have officers positioned at a lot of big intersections to help with traffic flow," says Tom Moore of City Traffic Engineering.



Freedman says three hundred police officers and other law enforcement personnel will be deployed, as well as two hundred private security guards.



He says security has been effective during the first decade of the annual Halloween community festival. "We took the basic footprint from last year...and adjusted our plans, adjusted our approach," Freedman says in response to a reporter question as to whether planned security takes into account vulnerabilities such as vantage points from several-story buildings on State Street.



Tag Evers of the event's promoter, Frank Productions, says scheduled performers have expressed no reservations over Freakfest's set up or security.



"The artists that we have worked with are confident of our professional approach," Evers says.



Freedman says the police criminal intelligence unit and its law enforcement partners have turned up nothing disturbing in advance of the event's staging.



"I'm happy to say at least at this time we are not getting any of those red flags of anything actionable or even concerning in reference (to) this event," Freedman says.



Freedman says challenging situations at Freakfest are more likely to involve alcohol-related issues, including people's inebriation.



Evers notes a recent Austin, Texas music festival involved performers and concert-goers making a conscious effort to demonstrate past violence would not stop public entertainment and gatherings.



"I think we have to continue to choose as Americans to celebrate our freedom," Evers says.



Since Freakfest began in 2006 after years of more informal, mass Halloween gatherings on State Street, officials say problems, and arrests have steadily declined.